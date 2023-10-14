Bruins to Host Teacher Appreciation Night on October 14

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Rapid7 on Saturday, October 14 during their home game against the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Tickets to Saturday’s game have been donated to current Boston Public Schools teachers, courtesy of Rapid7.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Doug Scott, Jedediyah Williams, Marissa Ramos and Shannon Sheldon as the 2023 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year semifinalists.

Additionally, Ashley Puopolo, a STEM specialist at Stoneham Central Middle School, will be honored as the Community All Star for her commitment to teaching students about the importance of STEM inside and outside the classroom. In November 2022, Puopolo was selected as the Bruins Future Goals Teacher of the Month.

Throughout the season, the Bruins and Future Goals will host two STEM days, presented by Rapid7. Boston Bruins and Future Goals STEM days provide an opportunity for students to connect what they have learned in the classroom to the game of hockey.

The ProShop, powered by ’47 will offer a 15% in-store discount to all teachers with a valid ID on Saturday, October 14.