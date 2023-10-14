News Feed

Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins

Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins
Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team

Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team
Lucic Makes Most of Return to Boston

Lucic Makes Most of Return to Boston
Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks
Bruins Recall Patrick Brown  

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown
Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," Presented by TD Bank, on Wednesday, October 11

Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," presented by TD Bank
Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

Bruins Set for Leadership Shift
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Brown, Lohrei Assigned to Providence Bruins
BRUINS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER TRANSACTIONS  

Brown, Greer Placed on Waivers for Purpose of Assignment
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Boqvist, Steen, Zboril Placed on Waivers for Purpose of Assignment
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Bussi to Report to Providence Bruins Training Camp
B's End Preseason on High Note

Poitras, B's End Preseason on High Note in New York
Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at New York Rangers

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at New York Rangers
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Megna on Waivers; Kuntar, McLaughlin, and Merkulov to Providence
Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Entry-Level Contract
Poitras Making Preseason Push

Poitras Making Preseason Push
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Callahan, Lysell to Providence; Five Players Placed on Waivers

Bruins to Host Teacher Appreciation Night on October 14

Bruins_Rapid7PressRelease_1920x1080
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Rapid7 on Saturday, October 14 during their home game against the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. 

Tickets to Saturday’s game have been donated to current Boston Public Schools teachers, courtesy of Rapid7. 

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Doug Scott, Jedediyah Williams, Marissa Ramos and Shannon Sheldon as the 2023 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year semifinalists. 

Additionally, Ashley Puopolo, a STEM specialist at Stoneham Central Middle School, will be honored as the Community All Star for her commitment to teaching students about the importance of STEM inside and outside the classroom. In November 2022, Puopolo was selected as the Bruins Future Goals Teacher of the Month.

Throughout the season, the Bruins and Future Goals will host two STEM days, presented by Rapid7. Boston Bruins and Future Goals STEM days provide an opportunity for students to connect what they have learned in the classroom to the game of hockey. 

The ProShop, powered by ’47 will offer a 15% in-store discount to all teachers with a valid ID on Saturday, October 14.