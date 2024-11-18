Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night On November 18

Boston – the Boston Bruins Will Honor Military Members, Veterans and Their Families When They Host Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 18, During Their Home Game Against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 P.m. at Td Garden.

Select Bruins players have purchased over $20,000 in tickets for active military members and veterans to attend Monday’s game. Players who have donated tickets include John Beecher, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Andrew Peeke and Jeremy Swayman. These players will meet service members from the USO and various military organizations whose tickets they purchased.

In addition, season ticket holders have donated tickets to active military members and veterans through USO, Fisher House of Boston and Home Base.

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out "I Salute" cards and present them during a moment of recognition during the second period. The cards will be available to fans at Loge 5, Loge 7, Loge 11, Loge 15 and Balcony 318.

To show their support for Military Appreciation Night, Bruins coaches and broadcasters will wear flag pins. “I Salute” cards will also line the Bruins locker room hallway.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Logistics Specialist Submarine Mekhi Jones and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Petty Officer Janique Jones as the Community All-Stars, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Mekhi has served in the U.S. Navy for eight years, while Janique has dedicated five years of service. Both have earned multiple awards throughout their careers, including the prestigious Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The auction will begin on Monday, November 18th and close on Saturday, November 23rd. Fans can text BBFJersey to 76278 to place a bid.

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host online and in-game raffles for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The online raffle for a Brandon Carlo Jersey will close on Saturday, November 23rd. Fans can purchase raffle tickets beginning Monday, November 18 by visiting www.bruinsraffles.com. Fans in attendance can visit the Bruins Foundation table on Loge 5 to purchase raffle tickets for a Mark Kastelic jersey. The in-game raffle will run until the end of the second intermission.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support Fisher House of Boston, an organization that provides temporary housing for military families while their loved ones receive medical treatment around Boston.

The ProShop powered by '47 will increase its year-round 10 percent military discount to 20 percent for all service members and veterans with a valid military ID. Fans can shop military-themed merchandise including jerseys, hats a­nd sweatshirts as well as limited-edition Operation Hat Trick merchandise in-person at the Hub on Causeway, or online at BostonProShop.com.