Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on Jan. 22

The Boston Bruins will host Hockey is for Everyone Night, presented by TD Bank, on Thursday, January 22, during their home game against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Hockey is for Everyone is an NHL initiative that uses the game of hockey and the National Hockey League's global influence to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status. The Bruins are proud to join this effort in a number of ways.

In celebration of Hockey is for Everyone, TD Garden and The Hub on Causeway will be lit in rainbow colors on Thursday, January 22.

During the starting lineup announcement, the Bruins will welcome an honorary Hockey is for Everyone lineup to the ice featuring six hockey players representing the LGBTQIA+, sled hockey, deaf, blind, special hockey and standing amputee/limb difference athletes.

Representatives from the Boston Deafenders, Massachusetts’ first hockey team for deaf and hard-of-hearing players, will table on the concourse behind Loge 7 throughout the game.

Representatives from the New England Battalion Hockey Club, a team for veterans, first responders and adaptive hockey players of all skill levels, will table behind Loge 11. Representatives from Massachusetts Adaptive Hockey, an organization dedicated to expanding access to hockey for individuals of all abilities, will table behind Loge 20.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for team-issued and autographed, rainbow-taped sticks. The auction will begin on Thursday, January 22 and close on Friday, January 30. Fans can text BBFSticks to 76278 to place a bid.

Proceeds from the stick auction will benefit Boston Pride Hockey (BPH), New England's first LGBTQIA+ and ally-friendly hockey organization. Since its founding in 1989, BPH has built an inclusive community where players can learn, compete and enjoy the game in a safe and welcoming environment. Its programs include a first-of-its-kind league, weekly pick-up games, skills sessions, and more, all designed to make the sport more accessible to everyone.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Boston Bruins and the Bruins Foundation for Hockey Is for Everyone Night,” said Kevin Corsino, Boston Pride Hockey Communications Director. “Year after year, this collaboration not only amplifies visibility for our community, but directly strengthens our ability to expand access to the game through impactful fundraising initiatives like the stick auction, which supports our financial aid and scholarship programs—helping ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation.”

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host a 50/50 raffle benefiting Achilles International and the Bruins Foundation. Achilles International supports athletes with disabilities through athletic programming and community-building opportunities. The 50/50 Raffle will run until the beginning of the third period and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

About Boston Pride Hockey:

Boston Pride Hockey (BPH) is New England’s queer- and ally-friendly hockey organization. A registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, BPH has built an inclusive community that provides a safe and welcoming space—on and off the ice. Through year-round programming, including a first-of-its-kind league, weekly pick-up games, skills sessions, and participation in tournaments across North America, BPH works to remove barriers to participation and expand access to the game. At its core, BPH exists to foster connection, belonging, and visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies through the game of hockey. Learn more, get involved, or donate at www.BostonPrideHockey.org.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

