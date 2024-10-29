Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on October 29

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Mass General Brigham, on Tuesday, October 29, during their home game against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. Lavender, which represents awareness for all forms of cancer, will be incorporated into the game in several ways. Bruins coaches and broadcasters will wear lavender pins to show their support.

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out ‘I Fight For’ cards by visiting staff tables in Loge 5/6, Loge 7/8, Loge 11/12, Loge 15/16 and Balcony 318/319. The cards can be displayed during the second period, when the Bruins take a moment to honor those who have fought or are currently fighting cancer.

Logan Dorego, a 17-year-old from Fall River, Mass, and patient at MGH will be in attendance. Logan was diagnosed with spinal myxopapillary ependymoma at the age of twelve and has since undergone multiple spinal surgeries and rounds of proton radiation therapy. Ahead of Tuesday’s game, he will participate in a pregame bell ringing moment to symbolize the end of his recent proton beam therapy treatment.

Tickets to Tuesday's game have been donated to cancer patients at hospitals in the Greater Boston area. Following the game, members of the Boston Bruins will meet with pediatric cancer patients from the local Boston area.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for the team-issued, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and sticks. The auction will end at 8pm on Tuesday, November 5. Fans can text HFCJERSEYS to 76278 to place a bid.

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host online and in-game raffles for team-issued, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. Fans can visit the Boston Bruins Foundation table located outside Loge 5/6 for more information.

The Bruins Foundation will also present a check for $281,500 to the Pan-Mass Challenge, a Massachusetts-based-bike-a-thon that raises money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In August, over 30 riders representing the Bruins Foundation participated in the Pan-Mass Challenge to raise funds and awareness for cancer treatment and research.

The Bruins Foundations’ 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support the Cam Neely Foundation, an organization that provides comfort, support and hope to cancer patients and their families. Tickets can be purchased throughout the game and online at BostonBruins.com/5050.

The ProShop powered by ’47 will have exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise available for fans to show their support, including jerseys, hats, knits and pucks. Fans can shop in-person at the store on the Hub on Causeway, or online at BostonProShop.com.