Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30, during their home game against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. Lavender, which represents awareness for all forms of cancer, will be incorporated into the game in several ways. Bruins coaches and broadcasters will wear lavender pins to show their support.

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out ‘I Fight For’ cards by visiting staff tables in Loge 5/6, Loge 7/8, Loge 11/12, Loge 15/16 and Balcony 318/319. The cards can be displayed during the second period, when the Bruins take a moment to honor those who have fought or are currently fighting cancer.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Heather Peach, a child life specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, as the Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Peach has been with MGH for 26 and currently works in the Pediatric Medical Services department.

Tickets to Monday’s game have been donated to cancer patients at hospitals in the Greater Boston area.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for the team-issued, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and sticks. The auction will end at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3. Fans can text HFC1 to 76278 to place a bid.

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host online and in-game raffles for team-issued, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. The online raffle for a Linus Ullmark jersey will close at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 3. Fans can purchase raffle tickets by visiting www.bruinsraffles.com. Fans in attendance can visit the Bruins Foundation table in Loge 5 to purchase raffle tickets for a Kevin Shattenkirk jersey. The in-game raffle will run until the end of the second intermission.

The Bruins Foundation will also present a check for $280,000 to the Pan-Mass Challenge, a Massachusetts-based-bike-a-thon that raises money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In August, over 30 riders representing the Bruins Foundation participated in the 192-mile ride to raise funds and awareness for cancer treatment and research.

The Bruins Foundations’ 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will support the Cam Neely Foundation, an organization that provides comfort, support and hope to cancer patients and their families. Tickets can be purchased throughout the game and online at BostonBruins.com/5050.

The ProShop powered by ’47 will have exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise available for fans to show their support, including sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats and pucks. Fans can shop in-person at the store on the Hub on Causeway, or online at BostonProShop.com.