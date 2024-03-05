Bruins to Honor James Van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony on Saturday, March 16

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, March 5, that the team will honor James van Riemsdyk for reaching the 1,000 career NHL games milestone on Saturday, March 16, when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

Van Riemsdyk, who signed with Boston as a free agent in July 2023, is expected to appear in his 1000th career NHL game on Tuesday, March 5 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward has skated in 59 games this season, recording 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points with a plus-11 rating. Currently in his 15th NHL season, van Riemsdyk has accumulated 311 goals and 318 assists for 629 points though 999 games with Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto.

He will be the second active player for Boston to reach the 1,000 career NHL games milestone, joining captain Brad Marchand (1010). The Middleton, New Jersey native was originally selected by Philadelphia in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

