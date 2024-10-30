Bruins to Celebrate Jack Edwards on Sunday, November 3

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and NESN will celebrate former longtime play-by-play announcer, Jack Edwards, on Sunday, November 3, both in-arena and on NESN’s broadcast throughout the game against the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden at 5 p.m.

“Jack has been an integral part of the Bruins organization for many years,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “His passion for the game and deep connection with our fans elevated the experience of Bruins hockey. We are excited for our fanbase and the organization to properly celebrate his nearly two decades as a Bruin and the vital role he plays in our team’s legacy.”

"Jack’s career as the voice of the Bruins on NESN has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Matt Volk, COO of NESN. "For nearly two decades, he brought an unmistakable energy and passion to every game, making each moment memorable for fans across New England. We thank Jack for his exceptional contributions and the impact he's had during his time with us at NESN, and we are thrilled to be able to do so tonight with such a special celebration at TD Garden and on NESN."

The team will commemorate Edwards’ storied career and lasting impact on the Bruins organization with a special pregame presentation. Sunday’s game will also feature special Jack Edwards-themed contests and entertainment in the arena.

Fans can tune in for the pregame presentation and live game broadcast on NESN or streaming on NESN 360 via a direct subscription or by authenticating with your TV provider at no additional cost.

Additionally, fans can shop limited-edition Jack Edwards merchandise, including t-shirts and commemorative pucks, at the ProShop powered by ’47 or online at BostonProShop.com. The ProShop powered by ’47 will be open all week long, Sunday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., including one hour postgame on gamedays.

Edwards, who announced his retirement in April 2024, was the voice of the Boston Bruins on NESN since 2005. He began his career with various reporter and anchor roles in New Hampshire and Providence before moving to Boston, where he worked as an anchor and reporter at WCVB and WHDH. In 1991, he joined ESPN as an anchor and reporter for SportsCenter. His extensive broadcasting and play-by-play experience also includes coverage of the Olympics, the 2002 World Cup finals, and the Little League World Series.