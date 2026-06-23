Bruins Sign Simon Zajicek to One-Year Contract Extension

simon
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today that the team has signed goaltender Simon Zajicek to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.

Zajicek, 24, appeared in 21 games with Providence during the 2025-26 season, compiling an overall record of 14-6-1 with a 2.44 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound goaltender played in 90 career games with HC Litvinov of Czech Extraliga from 2019-25, posting an overall record of 36-48-0 with a 2.68 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

The Frydlant, Czechia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in May 2025.

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