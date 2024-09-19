Bruins Sign Kasimir Kaskisuo to Professional Tryout Agreement 

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 19, that the team has signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO).

Kaskisuo, 30, played in 13 games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL), during the 2023-24 season, posting a record of 7-4-0 with a 2.90 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound goaltender has appeared in 108 career AHL games, recording an overall record of 53-36-10 with a 2.68 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Kaskisuo played two seasons with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League from 2021-23.

The Vantaa, Finland native was originally signed by Nashville as a free agent in 2020.

