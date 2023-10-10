Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

BOSTON – Milan Lucic admits that some 13 years ago, he wouldn’t have envisioned Brad Marchand donning the ‘C’ for the Black & Gold. But as he sat next to his longtime friend on Monday during the B’s Media Day at TD Garden, he had nothing but good things to say about No. 63’s transformation inito the club’s 27th captain.
“I think if you told me that when he was a rookie, I think I speak for most guys that they wouldn’t believe it,” said Lucic. “To see him grow as a player and a person, I think he definitely deserves it. Couldn’t be happier for him and I know he’s gonna lead us the right way.”
Marchand, meanwhile, reciprocated that praise, noting that Lucic’s return to the Bruins will help make up for the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci via retirement over the summer.
“With Looch coming back, it kind of lessens that blow of guys leaving,” said Marchand. “Looch came up in that era, that culture, that built early on. The more guys we have around that continue to establish that and lead the way, it helps a lot. But they brought some older guys in that have been around. You can never count out that experience in the room when you go through adversity, when you go through tough times.
“The younger guys have taken big steps in the past couple years and we expect them to do that again this year. But there’ll be other guys that rise up and start leading in different ways to. Pretty excited to see who does that.”