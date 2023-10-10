Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

Charlie McAvoy, who along with David Pastrnak will serve as one of the B’s alternate captains, is eager to begin forging his own path toward being a leader for years to come.

“There’s no one size fits all about a leader,” said McAvoy. “You have seen [Zdeno Chara] have a style, [David Krejci] have a different style, David Backes a different style, [Patrice Bergeron], obviously. All these people do it in different ways, you have to do it organically, it’s just who you are every day.

“I’m getting older and trying to define who I want to be really. I think that maybe the biggest thing I have taken from those guys…just stuff that I like and love the most about them that everybody does…you go up to them, they are all good guys, they treat everyone the same way. Those are probably the biggest things that I want to take from them and care for.”

Pastrnak added that the leaders McAvoy listed “couldn’t have prepared us any better” to follow in their footsteps.

“We have been very fortunate and lucky enough to be learning from them every single day,” said Pastrnak. “I am ready to take that step and be a leader. We have a lot of young kids, Bergy was young when he came to the league…I was young. I know it’s going to be hard and there are going to be days when everything is great, but it’s a long season. I’m definitely excited for that.”

Boston bench boss Jim Montgomery declared that “now it’s their team” when discussing the added leadership role that Pastrnak and McAvoy will take on as they supplement Marchand.

“Marchy has been part of that core for a while. You've seen Charlie and Pasta start to get exposed to that, but now it's their team, that's exciting for them,” said Montgomery. “They've learned under great players and leaders. I think there's other players to support them now whether that's [Hampus] Lindholm and [Brandon] Carlo on the back end and you have up front [Charlie] Coyle, [Pavel] Zacha those kinds of players that are ready to be. This is their team now. I think you're going to start seeing that excitement come out Wednesday night.”

McAvoy certainly concurred with his coach, saying that “the next chapter of Bruins history is going to be written by us.”

“We all have something to prove, whether it’s me, Pasta, Brando – none of us have won, we have been right there and have gone as far as we can go and have some experience, but we need to [figure out] what is our legacy going to be,” said McAvoy. “I realize I have a long time left here and I’m extremely grateful for it, and we are going to be building something good.”