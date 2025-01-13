Bruins Recall Vinni Lettieri from Providence

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 13, that the team has recalled forward Vinni Lettieri from Providence.

Lettieri has appeared in 35 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward currently leads Providence skaters in goals and points, while also ranking third in points among active AHL players. The 29-year-old has skated in 312 career AHL games, totaling 134 goals and 138 assists for 272 points. Lettieri has also played in 129 career NHL games with Minnesota, Boston, Anaheim and N.Y. Rangers, tallying 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points.

The Excelsior, Minnesota native was originally signed as a free agent by the New York Rangers in March 2017. Lettieri was acquired by Boston from Minnesota in June 2024 with a 2024 fourth-round draft pick (defenseman Elliott Groenewold) in exchange for forward Jakub Lauko and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

