Bruins Recall Jordan Oesterle

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 13, that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle from Providence.

Oesterle, 32, has appeared in nine games with the Providence Bruins during the 2024-25 season, recording three goals and five assists for eight points. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner has skated in 196 career AHL games with Providence, Calgary, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City, totaling 25 goals and 85 assists for 110 points. Oesterle has also played in 371 career NHL games with Calgary, Detroit, Arizona, Chicago and Edmonton, tallying 19 goals and 67 assists for 86 points. The Dearborn Heights, Michigan native was originally signed as a free agent by Edmonton in March 2014.

