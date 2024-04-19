Bruins Recall John Beecher and Mason Lohrei

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General ManagerDon Sweeney announced today, April 19, that the team has recalled forward John Beecher and defenseman Mason Lohrei from Providence.

Beecher, 23, has appeared in 52 games with Boston this season, recording seven goals and three assists for 10 points. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound forward has also skated in 17 games with Providence this season, totaling four goals and four assists for eight points. Beecher has played in 87 career AHL games with Providence, tallying 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points. The Elmira, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Lohrei, 23, has appeared in 41 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 19 games with Providence this season, totaling one goal and 14 assists for 15 points. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

