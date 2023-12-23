Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell on an Emergency Basis

By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 23, that the team has recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from Providence on an emergency basis.

Mitchell, 24, has appeared in 12 games with Boston this season, totaling two assists. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has also skated in four games with Providence this season, recording one assist. Mitchell has played in 94 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, totaling four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

