Bruins Place Derek Forbort on LTIR; Recall Mason Lohrei

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 7, that the team has placed defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injured reserve and recalled defenseman Mason Lohrei from Providence on an emergency basis. 

Forbort, 31, has appeared in 20 games with Boston this season, recording four assists. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound blueliner has skated in 481 career NHL Games with Boston, Winnipeg, Calgary and Los Angeles, totaling 17 goals and 78 assists for 95 points. The Duluth, Minnesota native was originally selected by Los Angeles in the first round (15th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Lohrei, 22, has appeared in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 10 games with Providence this season, totaling six assists. The Verona, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

