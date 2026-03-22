Swayman makes 41 saves, Bruins score 3 in 3rd to rally past Red Wings

Morgan Geekie had three assists, and David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (39-23-8), who have points in five straight games (3-0-2).

Boston pulled two points ahead of Detroit for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Bruins are fourth in the Atlantic Division but tied in points with the third-place Canadiens, having played one more game.

“We’ve been down in the third period a couple of times lately, but there’s no quitting in this team,” Lindholm said. “We just stay with it and keep playing the same way, and we seem to find ways to win.”

Geekie has seven points (two goals, five assists) in four games against the Red Wings this season.

“He’s learned a lot this season about the things he needs to do other than scoring,” Sturm said. “When he does those things, like he did tonight, I’m always happy to see him get rewarded.”

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (38-24-8). John Gibson made 23 saves and stopped Lukas Reichel on a penalty shot in the third period.

“I liked our game -- I think if we play that game over again and get some puck luck, we might score a few more times,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “But you also have to tip your cap to the goaltender for playing a great game.”

The Red Wings are one point ahead of the New York Islanders for the second wild card.

“No team is going to help us down the stretch,” Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. “In the last couple of years, we counted on other teams to help us, but now we are in a position to take care of it ourselves.”

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 4:06 of the third period, taking a pass from Seider before putting a wrist shot over Swayman’s glove from the top of the left face-off circle.

Lindholm tied it 2-2 at 6:22, putting a low wrist shot inside the far post for his 13th goal, and Nikita Zadorov beat Gibson with a long shot past his blocker to make it 3-2 at 9:42.

It was Zadorov’s second goal in 69 games this season.

“I thought the defenseman had a bad gap, so I was trying to use him to hide my shot,” he said. “I’ve been shooting high glove save all season and nothing is going in, so I tried high blocker.”