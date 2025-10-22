Bruins Fall 4-3 to Panthers, ‘Deserved a Better Fate’

Geekie scored his third goal of the season in the loss

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– It seemed like Morgan Geekie had sent the game to overtime, but a quirky goal from the Florida Panthers decided otherwise.

The rebound of Carter Verhaeghe’s shot hit off of Andrew Peeke’s foot and towards a vacant crease with 26 seconds remaining in the third period Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Despite an energized final frame from the Bruins – which included coming back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits – the unintentional bounce handed Boston a 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

“It is tough to swallow, you know. We battled for 20 minutes at the end to get back into it, and I think we deserved a better fate with our 20 minutes that we played,” Geekie said. “It’s one of those things that you don’t really have words to describe it. That is hockey sometimes.”

Mackie Samoskevich capitalized on the power play to put the Panthers ahead 1-0 at 1:01 of the first period. Florida doubled its advantage in the second period with a goal from former Bruin A.J. Greer. The forward snapped the puck home after the Panthers won an offensive-zone faceoff. Greer’s goal made it 2-0 at 2:01.

​“For some reason, we have those moments. But again, I looked at all of them, and they’re all individual mistakes. So I can’t even tell you it’s a team thing,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “The good thing is it comes from individual mistakes. I always believe those kinds of mistakes – those are the ones you can fix.”

The Bruins charged into the third period, tying the game 2-2 by the five-minute mark. Pavel Zacha got Boston on the board after connecting down low with linemates Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson for the tap-in tally at 2:46.

Zacha, Geekie and Pastrnak speak to the media following 4-3 loss to Florida.

Elias Lindholm earned the equalizer with his third power-play goal of the season, which is a team high. The forward got his stick in the shooting late and tipped David Pastrnak’s initial shot past Sergei Bobrovsky at 4:46.

“We came back in the game twice, and it hurts not being able to finish the game the way we wanted to. That’s something we have to learn, how to win these games,” Zacha said. “We needed this win, but I think we have to just learn from it and keep going. I think we are coming closer to games we can win, and just have to build on that.”

Eetu Luostarinen’s snapshot off the rush gave Florida the 3-2 advantage at 9:58. Brad Marchand – who returned to TD Garden for the first time as a Panther on Tuesday – assisted on the play, which was his second point of the matchup. Marchand had a roaring reception from the fans throughout the night.

“He’s a legend here,” Zacha said. “It was nice that he got such a standing ovation for so long. That is something he deserves here. Just lucky to be part of this game and see it happen.”

Morgan Geekie knocked home a pass from Mittelstadt to make it 3-3 at 18:29 – and log his third goal of the year – but Verhaeghe’s ensuing tally brought the contest to its final 4-3 standing.

“I think the one thing about this group that I have to say, they do not quit,” Sturm said. “We came back. So that is a good sign.”

The Bruins are back in action on Thursday when they host the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

Marco Sturm speaks to the media following the Bruins 4-3 loss to Florida.

