Bruins Fall 4-3 to Lightning: 'We Know we Can be Better'

Zacha extended point streak to four games in Boston's first loss of season

zachapost
By Belle Fraser / Boston Bruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins closed out their three-game homestand with a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Bruins got behind early as Anthony Cirelli scored twice in the first period for a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Yanni Gourde then snapped one in from the slot to open the second period and make it 3-0 at 00:39.

Casey Mittelstadt got Boston on the board less than a minute later. The forward finished a tic-tac-toe play with his linemates, Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson, while breaking into the offensive zone. Mittelstadt’s wrist shot at 1:09 marked his second goal of the season and brought the game to a 3-1 scoreline.

“I knew it. There was no question in my mind that we were going to stay in the game even though we were down 2-0,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I know my guys will respond. The thing is, it is hard in this league to chase the game.”

The Lightning struck back with a tally from Potus Holmberg at 3:37, but Jordan Harris worked to close the gap with his first goal as a Bruin. The defenseman carried the puck up ice before lasering it past Jonas Johansson from the left side, making it 4-2 at 5:31. Harris has two points in the two games he’s played in the Black & Gold, and is skating on the second pair with Andrew Peeke.

​“Really cool. It’s something that I’ve dreamed about. It’s something that I’ve seen 1,000 times on TV,” Harris, the Haverhill native, said. “Really special, especially to be able to do it here at home.”

Bruins fall to Tampa 4-3 on Monday

Morgan Geekie pulled the Bruins within one, 4-3, with his second goal of the year. Zacha won the faceoff, pushing it back to Geekie, who ripped it from the left circle at 11:35. With two assists on Monday, Zacha extended his point streak to four games.

Geekie was playing against his younger brother, Conor Geekie, who is a forward for the Lightning.

​“It is super special. Not a lot of people can say that. You just try to cherish it,” Geekie said. “He got me good last year after a faceoff and scored, so it was nice to put one in tonight. It is super cool to play against him and have my family here, too.”

Despite a strong push in the third period, the Bruins could not find the equalizer and dropped their first game of the year for a 3-1-0 record.

“We have to be better, and we know we can be better,” Harris said. ​

The Bruins are now off on a three-game road trip, facing the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth throughout the next week.​

“A lot of new guys and new faces this year. It will be fun to get on the road. Obviously, not a much better place to bond than Las Vegas,” Mittelstadt said. “It should be a good time, very important games at the same note. We’re looking forward to it.”

Sturm speaks with media after loss to Tampa

