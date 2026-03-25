Bruins Fall 4-2 to Maple Leafs, ‘Not Good Enough’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins fell 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have it today,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We can talk about whatever we want, but it was just overall, it unfortunately was not good enough.”

Elias Lindholm gave the Bruins a first-period lead with his second goal in two games and 14th of the season. Henri Jokiharju sprung the puck out of the defensive zone and up to Morgan Geekie, who knocked it over to Lindholm off the rush. The third-line center then wristed a laser past Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz at 5:04 to make it 1-0.

“They play well. Obviously, this time of the year, you want to outwork the other team, and tonight they outworked us. It wasn’t good enough,” Lindholm said.