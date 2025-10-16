In the System: Providence Starts Season with Two-Win Weekend

Lysell notched first pro hat trick; four B’s prospects tally first collegiate goals

By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects were up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins kicked off the 2025-26 campaign posting a perfect two-win weekend. The P-Bruins knocked off the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2, in overtime on the road for Opening Night last Saturday, then topped the Charlotte Checkers, 6-3, in the home opener on Sunday. The Providence power play began the season 3-for-6 (50.0%) and the club is tied for the most goals for (9) in the AHL through two contests.

Forward Fabian Lysell netted his first professional hat trick and added an assist in the victory over Charlotte last Sunday. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native scored on the breakaway 1:14 into the opening period, then scored back-to-back tallies, including the game-winning goal, in the final frame. Matt Poitras notched four assists in the win, tying a career-high for points in a single game.

Lysell felt a confidence boost after tallying his first goal early in the contest.

“It’s always nice to get one early in the game,” Lysell said immediately following the game. “You can kind of ride with that a little bit.”

Forward Matej Blumel found the back of the net in each of his first two games with Providence. The Brno, Czechia, native netted the game-winning goal in overtime last Saturday in Bridgeport on a one-timer from the right circle, then scored a power play goal off a wrist shot from the slot in Sunday’s win. Blumel totals three points in his first two games after posting 72 in 67 games last season with the Texas Stars.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek earned his first AHL win in his first start on Opening Night in Bridgeport last Saturday. The Frydlant, Czechia, native stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced. After Bridgeport scored at 5:23 and 7:11 of the first frame, Zajicek shut down the Islanders for the final 53:53 of the contest.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his goaltender’s first career game.

“The goaltending was excellent,” said Mougenel following Saturday’s win. “I thought Simon did an amazing job for his first game over here. It looks like he’s going to be a good one.”

NCAA

Four different Bruins prospects tallied their first career collegiate goals this past weekend.

  • Will Moore’s first career goal came in the second period and stood as the game-winning goal in No. 9 ranked Boston College’s 3-1 victory over No. 13 ranked Minnesota last Thursday. This was the first of two games between the Eagles and Gophers last weekend. Moore was originally selected by Boston in the second round (51st overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Dean Letourneau’s first tally tied Boston College’s road contest at Minnesota on Friday at 2-2 with 4:24 remaining in the third period. Letourneau was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Jonathan Morello netted his first goal shorthanded on an empty net in No. 1 ranked Boston University’s 6-2 victory over Colgate last Friday. Morello was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Will Zellers tallied his first goal in the third period of No. 8 ranked North Dakota’s 5-2 victory over St. Thomas last Sunday. Zellers was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a 2025 second-round pick (Liam Petterson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth-round pick in 2026.

