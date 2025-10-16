In the System: Providence Starts Season with Two-Win Weekend

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects were up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins kicked off the 2025-26 campaign posting a perfect two-win weekend. The P-Bruins knocked off the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2, in overtime on the road for Opening Night last Saturday, then topped the Charlotte Checkers, 6-3, in the home opener on Sunday. The Providence power play began the season 3-for-6 (50.0%) and the club is tied for the most goals for (9) in the AHL through two contests.

Forward Fabian Lysell netted his first professional hat trick and added an assist in the victory over Charlotte last Sunday. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native scored on the breakaway 1:14 into the opening period, then scored back-to-back tallies, including the game-winning goal, in the final frame. Matt Poitras notched four assists in the win, tying a career-high for points in a single game.

Lysell felt a confidence boost after tallying his first goal early in the contest.

“It’s always nice to get one early in the game,” Lysell said immediately following the game. “You can kind of ride with that a little bit.”