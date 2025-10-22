Bruins Dress Up for Halloween Hospital Visit: 'A True Privilege'

Players visited patients at Mass General Brigham for Children on Wednesday

Unknown

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins suited up in a different kind of uniform on Wednesday.

The hockey players traded their jerseys for superhero costumes as part of the team’s annual Halloween visit to Mass General Brigham for Children.

Johnny Beecher, Fraser Minten, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic and Jeremy Swayman formed their own version of the Avengers ahead of meeting the young patients and fans.

“It is one I circle on the calendar. It is such a humbling feeling being able to come here,” Swayman, who was dressed as Batman, said. “This incredible hospital, the staff and obviously the people in here are just all world-class humans. It is one that’s never going to get old.”​

Lili Ridout is a child life specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and also looks forward to this day every year. In her role, Ridout helps kids and their families cope with being in the hospital and understanding their diagnosis. Bringing a sense of normalcy and fun to her patients is always the goal.

“The hospital can be a very scary place for children, but getting to see their favorite athletes dressed up as superheroes and costumes, it can just bring a really happy moment in times of stress and hardship,” Ridout said.​

Ridout watched as the kids got to high-five the players they cheer for on the television and create a long-lasting memory.

“One of the biggest honors of my job is that I get to sit with my patients and families in the hardest of days and the best of days,” Ridout said. “I get to really be with them as a comfort during that time. This is just another opportunity to be there during the highs, which we may not always get to see. For me, it makes it worth it. It makes it worth it to see our patients have a big smile on their face.”​

Kuraly claimed the Superman ensemble and made friends throughout the hospital as they moved from floor to floor, chatting, handing out gift bags, taking photos and leaving some signed posters behind.

“It is something that this organization has done for a long time. It is a fun tradition, I think we have to come here and spend a little bit of an afternoon trying to spread some joy, see some kids,” Kuraly said. “We’re a team, and being on a team is all about helping each other. This is just another way to do that and kind of spread what we do inside the team to the community.”​

While Kuraly leaned into the superhero theme this year, his childhood was filled with hockey-player costumes.

“Every single year. You could get the roller blades on and get as many doors as you could on the roller blades. Hockey player was the cheat code for me,” Kuraly said. “I grew up in Columbus, so there was a Rick Nash jersey, and then my parents are from Toronto, so a Toronto jersey.”

With so much time and energy spent at the rink, the Bruins embraced the chance to directly give back to their supporters. Andrew Peeke and Mason Lohrei went to Boston Children’s Hospital, too, with the other superheroes across town.​

“It’s obviously bonding for us, but at the same time, just a way for us to give back to this community. And the kids in here are the real heroes,” Swayman said. “Being able to connect with them, seeing their passion for life and just genuine happiness is something we can all reflect on. Whatever we can do, a small part to help their day be brighter, is a true privilege.”

