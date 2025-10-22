Bruins Dress Up for Halloween Hospital Visit: 'A True Privilege'

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins suited up in a different kind of uniform on Wednesday.

The hockey players traded their jerseys for superhero costumes as part of the team’s annual Halloween visit to Mass General Brigham for Children.

Johnny Beecher, Fraser Minten, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic and Jeremy Swayman formed their own version of the Avengers ahead of meeting the young patients and fans.

“It is one I circle on the calendar. It is such a humbling feeling being able to come here,” Swayman, who was dressed as Batman, said. “This incredible hospital, the staff and obviously the people in here are just all world-class humans. It is one that’s never going to get old.”​

Lili Ridout is a child life specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and also looks forward to this day every year. In her role, Ridout helps kids and their families cope with being in the hospital and understanding their diagnosis. Bringing a sense of normalcy and fun to her patients is always the goal.

“The hospital can be a very scary place for children, but getting to see their favorite athletes dressed up as superheroes and costumes, it can just bring a really happy moment in times of stress and hardship,” Ridout said.​

Ridout watched as the kids got to high-five the players they cheer for on the television and create a long-lasting memory.

“One of the biggest honors of my job is that I get to sit with my patients and families in the hardest of days and the best of days,” Ridout said. “I get to really be with them as a comfort during that time. This is just another opportunity to be there during the highs, which we may not always get to see. For me, it makes it worth it. It makes it worth it to see our patients have a big smile on their face.”​