Bruins Cap Dads Trip with Win in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – Johnny Beecher might just have to keep his dad around for a while.
The rookie centerman scored in both games of the Bruins’ Dads Trip across Florida, including the eventual winning tally on Wednesday night in Boston’s 3-1 victory over the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.
“I don’t know what’s going on out there,” Beecher said with a chuckle as he stood next to his father, Bill, following the game. “A little bit of uncharted territory but it’s exciting. Just trying to help the team win as much as I can. If that means contributing on the scoresheet, that’s a bonus. Great weekend for the guys. I thought it was a good team effort. Great win.”
Beecher’s tally came just 41 seconds after Florida tied the game on Anton Lundell’s tip in front. The play began with an outlet pass from Jakub Lauko in the B’s end to Kevin Shattenkirk, who then threaded a seam with a nifty feed to Patrick Brown through the neutral zone.
Brown broke in all alone and missed with his initial attempt before tapping a loose puck out to Beecher in the slot. Beecher stayed patient and waited out Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as he sneaked one around the netminder and banked it in off a diving Oliver Ekman-Larsson to put Boston up, 2-1, with 8:46 left in the second.
“Great play,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “Shattenkirk makes a great pass and that’s the offensive transition we want. We want our wings to push out through the middle. It was a great play by him getting it. I loved where Lauko and Beecher went. They went right to the net front. Great poise by Beecher on the goal.”