In the System: Pelosi, Groenewold Help Pace Quinnipiac to NCAA Quarters

Will Zellers recorded two assists in No. 2 ranked North Dakota’s 3-0 victory over No. 16 ranked Merrimack in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The forward posted the primary assist on the game’s opening goal 3:52 into the contest, before notching a secondary assist on the goal that extended the lead to 2-0 4:09 into the final frame. The freshman ranks second on the team with 18 goals and fourth with 32 points through 36 games this season. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with Casey Mittelstadt and a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson) for Charlie Coyle and a fifth round pick in 2026.

Groenewold, Pelosi, and No. 11 ranked Quinnipiac will face-off against Zellers and No. 2 ranked North Dakota on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST with a chance to advance to the Frozen Four.

Cole Spicer was a plus-2 in No. 5 ranked Western Michigan’s 3-1 victory over No. 14 ranked Minnesota State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The forward totals three goals and three assists through 12 games this season. The Grand Forks, North Dakota, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Western Michigan will meet No. 4 ranked Denver for a chance to reach the Frozen Four on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Providence

The Providence Bruins (48-13-1-0) earned their third straight victory on Wednesday night to remain in first place in the American Hockey League. The P-Bruins defeated the Utica Comets 4-3 at the Adirondack Bank Center last Friday, before earning a 5-2 victory in a rematch at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday. Providence hit the road on Wednesday and edged the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 at the MassMutual Center in James Hagens’ professional debut. Hagens landed three shots on goal in his first game.

Joey Abate extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Springfield and totals six points in that span. The forward netted back-to-back goals in Friday’s 4-3 victory at Utica to tie the game in the middle frame. The Bloomingdale, Illinois, native has a career-best 11 assists and 18 points through 55 games this season.

Jake Schmaltz has posted goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season. The forward scored 30 seconds into Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Comets, before netting the game-winning goal in the third period of Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Springfield. The McFarland, Wisconsin, native totals eight goals and 10 assists through 54 games this season.

Riley Tufte has posted three goals in his last two games and leads the team with 28 tallies this season. The forward scored back-to-back goals in the third period of Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Comets, before netting the game’s opening goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory in Springfield. Tufte’s 28 goals and 49 points are a career-best through 55 games this season.

Juniors

Cooper Simpson recorded a hat trick in the Youngstown Phantoms’ 4-1 victory over the Chicago Steel last Friday. The forward then posted two assists to help the Phantoms to a 4-3 win in a rematch on Saturday and notched a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over the USA Hockey NTDP this Friday. Simpson ranks second in the USHL with 74 points, tied for third in goals with 34, and fourth in assists with 40. The Shakopee, Minnesota, native was originally selected by Boston in the 3rd round (79th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

Liam Pettersson has skated in 19 games with Vaxjo Lakers Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League this season. The defenseman has totaled five goals and six assists for 11 points. Petterson has also appeared in two games with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League this season. The Gislaved, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (61st overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.