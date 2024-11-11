Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 11, that the team has assigned forward Matt Poitras to Providence.

Poitras, 20, has appeared in 14 games with Boston this season, recording one goal and three assists for four points. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has appeared in 47 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling six goals and 13 assists for 19 points. The Whitby, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.