Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 8, that the team has assigned goaltender Brandon Bussi to Providence.

Bussi, 25, has skated in 12 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 6-4-2 with a 2.58 goals against average and .917 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound goaltender has appeared in 49 career AHL games with Providence with an overall record of 31-11-6. The Sound Beach, New York native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

