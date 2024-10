BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 6, the following roster transactions:

Ryan Bischel, Michael Callahan, Riley Duran, Jackson Edward, Brett Harrison, Kasimir Kaskisuo, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov and Jaxon Nelson have been assigned to Providence.

Patrick Brown, Brandon Bussi, Jiri Patera, Billy Sweezey and Jeffrey Viel have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.