Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON –Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 20, the following roster transactions:

The team has assigned forward Oskar Steen to Providence; placed forward Matt Poitras on long-term injured reserve; recalled defenseman Mason Lohrei from Providence.

Lohrei, 23, has appeared in 27 games with Boston this season, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 17 games with Providence this season, totaling one goals and 12 assists for 13 points. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.