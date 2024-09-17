Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

BOSTON – Please see below for the roster and schedule for 2024 Boston Bruins Training Camp, presented by Rapid7, at Warrior Ice Arena (80 Guest St., Brighton, MA). Please note that the roster and schedule are subject to change.

BOSTON BRUINS 2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, John Beecher, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Brett Harrison, Tyler Johnson, Max Jones, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Trevor Kuntar, Vinni Lettieri, Elias Lindholm, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, David Pastrnak, Matt Poitras, Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Drew Bavaro, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Loke Johansson, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Mason Millman, Ian Mitchell, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Alec Regula, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon, Nikita Zadorov

Goaltenders: Ryan Bischel, Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Joonas Korpisalo, Nolan Maier

BOSTON BRUINS 2024 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 18 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Training Camp opens (no on-ice practice)

Thursday, September 19 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m.

- Group B practice, 12 p.m.

Friday, September 20 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group B practice, 10 a.m.

- Group A practice, 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 (Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence RI)

- Black & Gold Scrimmage, 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 22 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA)

- Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Monday, September 23 (Boston, MA)

- No scheduled practice or media availability

Tuesday, September 24 (Warrior Ice Arena / TD Garden)

- Morning skate, 11 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

- Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)

Wednesday, September 25 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10:30 a.m.

- Group B practice, 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, September 26 (Warrior Ice Arena / Madison Square Garden)

- Morning skate, 11 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

- Preseason game at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Friday, September 27 (Boston, MA)

- No scheduled practice or media availability

Saturday, September 28 (Warrior Ice Arena / Wells Fargo Center)

- Morning skate, 11 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

- Preseason game at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center | TV: TBD | Radio: 98.5)

Sunday, September 29 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Practice, 11 a.m.

Monday, September 30 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

- Practice, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 1 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA)

- Morning skate, 11 a.m.

- Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Wednesday, October 2 (Boston, MA)

- No scheduled practice or media availability

Thursday, October 3 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / Videotron Centre, Quebec City, QC)

- Morning skate, 11 a.m. (Warrior Ice Arena)

- Preseason game vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. (Videotron Centre | TV: ESPN | Radio: 98.5)

Friday, October 4 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Practice, 12 p.m.

Saturday, October 5 (Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.)

- Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Sunday, October 6 (Boston, MA)

- TBD