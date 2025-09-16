Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Promotions and Additions 

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 16, that the team has made the following promotions and additions to its hockey operations staff: Adam McQuaid has been named Director of Player Development; Nick Neary has been named Assistant Video Coordinator; Ben Smith has been named Player Development Coordinator; Cam Wolbach has been named Video Coordinator (Providence); and Wyatt Lawrence has been named Performance Coach (Providence).

Adam McQuaid enters his fifth season with the Bruins front office, having served as the team’s Player Development Coordinator since August 2021. The Prince Edward Island native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round (55th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. McQuaid played 10 seasons in the NHL, including 462 games with the Bruins, where he recorded 13 goals and 53 assists for 66 points and was a member of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup Championship team. The defenseman finished his NHL career with 73 points in 512 games.

Nick Neary enters his sixth season with the Bruins organization, and first with Boston, after serving as the Providence Bruins Video Coordinator since February 2021. Neary previously served as a Video Coordinator at USA Hockey's Women's National Festival in August 2019. Following his role with USA Hockey, he went on to earn the title of Director of Hockey Operations for the women's hockey team at Holy Cross. The Pelham, New Hampshire native graduated from Elmira College in 2019.

Ben Smith joins the Bruins after most recently playing in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from 2018-25. Over seven seasons in Germany, Smith recorded 84 goals and 117 assists for 201 points. He won two DEL championships in 2019 and 2023. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 237 NHL games from 2010-17 with Toronto, Colorado, San Jose and Chicago, totaling 29 goals and 25 assists for 54 points. Smith was a member of Chicago’s 2013 Stanley Cup Championship team and won the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies in 2018, his final AHL season. Internationally, he helped Team USA earn bronze at the 2015 IIHF World Championship. At the collegiate level, Smith won two NCAA Men’s Hockey Championships (2008, 2010) with Boston College.

Cam Wolbach joins the Bruins organization after most recently serving as Assistant Director of Hockey Operations for the past five seasons at Boston College. He previously worked for Boston College as a Student Manager from 2018-20. The South Groveland, Massachusetts native attended Boston College, most recently completing his Master of Business Administration in May 2025.

Wyatt Lawrence joins the Bruins organization after most recently serving as Director of Performance at Athletic Performance Training in Falmouth, Massachusetts. He previously worked as a Strength and Conditioning Intern with the Dallas Stars in September 2023 and at Stonehill College from September to December 2022. Lawrence attended Westfield State University, where he played three seasons of collegiate hockey and studied Exercise Science.