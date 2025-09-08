Bruins Announce Affiliation Extension Agreement with Maine Mariners

The Boston Bruins announced today, September 8, an extension of their affiliation agreement with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL through the 2027-28 season.

“We are proud to extend our affiliation with the Maine Mariners through the 2027-28 season,” said Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold. “It has been a pleasure getting to know and collaborate with Dexter Paine over the past year-plus of his ownership tenure, and we are confident that his and the entire Mariners staff’s dedication to developing players and competing for championships fully aligns with our organizational development model. The Bruins are excited to continue working with the Mariners to prepare our prospects for the next levels.”

“We are excited to extend our affiliation agreement with the Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins. It is an important step for our franchise as we align the Mariners with these two historic franchises” said Mariners Owner & Governor Dexter Paine. "Stabilizing and growing the partnership with both Boston and Providence was a priority of mine after purchasing the team last fall. I want to thank Cam Neely, Don Sweeney and Evan Gold, and we look forward to many great years as part of the Bruins development pipeline.”

The Maine Mariners originally served as the Bruins’ AHL affiliate in the late 1980s and early 1990s, before the team relocated to Providence. The partnership was re-established in 2021 when the Mariners became the Bruins' ECHL affiliate.

The extension reinforces the 'trifecta' of Boston-Portland sports affiliations, with the Portland Sea Dogs and Maine Celtics serving as the respective affiliates of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics.

The Bruins have had an ECHL affiliate since 1991. Previous affiliates include the Johnstown Chiefs (1991-93, 2007-08), Charlotte Checkers (1993-94, 1995-98), Greenville Grrrowl (2001-02), Reading Royals (2009-12), South Carolina Stingrays (2012-15) and Gwinnett/Atlanta Gladiators (2015-20).