Bruins Announce 2024-25 Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, July 22, that the organization is now accepting new applicants for the 2024-25 Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program.

This is the fourth year of the Bruins’ Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program, which launched in September 2021. The program aims to mentor and elevate individuals from underrepresented backgrounds and provide a basis for careers in scouting or the hockey industry.

Each participant will be partnered with a mentor in the Bruins’ Hockey Operations Department from October 2024 to May 2025. Participants will gain knowledge by breaking down film, participating in monthly virtual study sessions and taking part in group workshops with fellow participants. By providing hands-on experience, mentorship and networking opportunities, the program will help empower participants and diversify the pool of candidates for future scouting and hockey operations positions.

Over the past three years, the Bruins have hosted 28 participants through the Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program. Past participants include Danielle Marmer, PWHL Boston General Manager and former Player Development and Scouting Assistant for the Boston Bruins; Joel Martin, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations of the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings; Laura Brennan, PWHL New York Assistant Coach; and Duante’ Abercrombie, who was named the inaugural Head Coach of Tennessee State University’s Men’s Hockey Team in April 2024, making him the first head coach of a hockey program at a historically Black college or university.

"The Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship has become a staple program for the Boston Bruins organization, and we are excited to announce the start of its fourth year," said Bruins Director of Hockey Analytics Jeremy Rogalski. "It has been a pleasure to build relationships with our participants since its inception in 2021 and watch them take steps toward accomplishing their personal and professional goals. We are grateful for the investment and support from the entire Bruins organization and are eager to meet the next wave of mentees."

Applicants are encouraged to apply to the Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program using the following link: https://tdgarden.formstack.com/forms/diversity\_and\_inclusion\_scouting\_mentorship_program