Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2025 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 17, the recipients of the 2025 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards.

Each year, the Boston Bruins and MIAA partner to honor student athletes from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication both on and off the ice. Award winners will be honored during tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The following are the award winners from each hockey league statewide:

BOYS LEAGUES

Bay State Conference: Jason Fitch, Framingham High School

Berry Division: William Petrin, Frontier Regional School

Cape Ann League: Max Forristall, North Reading High School

Catholic Central League: Logan Petrucci, Bishop Feehan High School

Catholic Conference: Sonny Christian, Boston College High School

Commonwealth Athletic Conference: William Baker, Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical School

Fay Wright: Frankie DiSanti, Agawam High School

Greater Boston League: Vincent Castro, Medford High School

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 1: Stephen MacIntosh, Billerica Memorial High School

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 2: Garo Gebeyan, Waltham High School

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3: Jake Costa, Haverhill High School

Middlesex League: Nathan Mulvey, Reading Memorial High School

Northeastern Conference: Mike Donahue, Winthrop High School

Patriot League: Jack Doherty, Marshfield High School

Roy Conference: Caden Lane, Wachusett Regional High School

South Shore League: Taighe Dwyer, Cohasset High School

GIRLS LEAGUES

Cape and Islands League: Raelynn Spellman, Falmouth High School

Catholic Central League: Markie Lawhorne, Arlington Catholic High School

Independent Schools: Victoria Higgins, Ursuline Academy

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Large: Bella DiFiore, Andover High School

Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Small: Corrine Foley, Shawsheen Valley Technical School

Middlesex League: Caitlyn Tremblay, Burlington High School

Northeastern Conference: Gianna Griffith, North Reading High School

Patriot League: Parker Metzler, Duxbury High School