Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2025 Sportsmanship Awards

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced today, March 17, the recipients of the 2025 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Awards.
Each year, the Boston Bruins and MIAA partner to honor student athletes from boys and girls high school ice hockey leagues across the state for exemplifying a commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication both on and off the ice. Award winners will be honored during tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.
The following are the award winners from each hockey league statewide:
BOYS LEAGUES
Bay State Conference: Jason Fitch, Framingham High School
Berry Division: William Petrin, Frontier Regional School
Cape Ann League: Max Forristall, North Reading High School
Catholic Central League: Logan Petrucci, Bishop Feehan High School
Catholic Conference: Sonny Christian, Boston College High School
Commonwealth Athletic Conference: William Baker, Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical School
Fay Wright: Frankie DiSanti, Agawam High School
Greater Boston League: Vincent Castro, Medford High School
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 1: Stephen MacIntosh, Billerica Memorial High School
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 2: Garo Gebeyan, Waltham High School
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3: Jake Costa, Haverhill High School
Middlesex League: Nathan Mulvey, Reading Memorial High School
Northeastern Conference: Mike Donahue, Winthrop High School
Patriot League: Jack Doherty, Marshfield High School
Roy Conference: Caden Lane, Wachusett Regional High School
South Shore League: Taighe Dwyer, Cohasset High School
GIRLS LEAGUES
Cape and Islands League: Raelynn Spellman, Falmouth High School
Catholic Central League: Markie Lawhorne, Arlington Catholic High School
Independent Schools: Victoria Higgins, Ursuline Academy
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Large: Bella DiFiore, Andover High School
Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Small: Corrine Foley, Shawsheen Valley Technical School
Middlesex League: Caitlyn Tremblay, Burlington High School
Northeastern Conference: Gianna Griffith, North Reading High School
Patriot League: Parker Metzler, Duxbury High School