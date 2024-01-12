Pietrangelo lifts Golden Knights past Bruins in OT

Eichel has goal, assist, Thompson makes 32 saves; Boston has lost 3 straight

Recap: Bruins @ Golden Knights 1.11.24

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pietrangelo scored 46 seconds into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Pietrangelo finished a 2-on-1 rush with Mark Stone to end it.

“That's a great pass by [Stone],” Pietrangelo said. “There’s not a whole lot of room if you watch the replay to thread that through there. It's why he gets paid what he does. Unbelievable play. Easy for me to tap that in. Wide-open net.”

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas (24-13-5), which has won two of three.

“This is a good win against a really, really good hockey team,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But I like the way we want we won. We gutted it out. It's playoff style hockey out there, and we didn't buckle. They deserve a lot of credit.”

BOS@VGK: Pietrangelo finishes Stone's feed in overtime

Matt Grzelcyk scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for Boston (24-8-9), which has lost three in a row, all past regulation (0-0-3).

“[Swayman] was terrific again,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “Unfortunately, our goaltender has got make several great saves for us to get a point right now. Right now, we just need to keep teaching our [defensive]-zone coverage. Keep teaching our tracking and demanding and holding player accountable to get on the right side of things.”

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the third period on the power play. Eichel redirected a Jonathan Marchessault shot from the left circle that beat Swayman five-hole. It ended a 122:41 goal drought for the Golden Knights.

“We stayed pretty even-keeled tonight,” Eichel said. “Even early when we didn’t capitalize. We had some chances on the power play. We didn’t capitalize, but we stuck with it and found a way to get one late.”

BOS@VGK: Eichel tips in Marchessault's shot for PPG in 3rd period

The Bruins tied it 1-1 at 12:18 when Grzelyck’s shot from the point deflected in off Alec Martinez’s stick.

Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev had an opportunity to reclaim the lead at 15:41, but Swayman made a sprawling save with his right leg.

“We had chances,” Eichel said. “Both sides throughout the game. It was a gutsy effort by our group and good to get two points.”

The Bruins pressured Thompson late with four shots on goal in the final 2:57. They also had five shots miss the net or blocked.

“We know we can win games. We have a great group of guys that the leadership has done a great job,” Boston forward Morgan Geekie said. “We’re not satisfied with this at all. We have a lot more to give. When you look back at it, it’s good to get a point, but it still hurts nonetheless. At the end of the day, a loss is a loss.”

NOTES: The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Kaedan Korczak and forward Jonas Rondbjerg from Henderson of the American Hockey League. They reassigned defenseman Lukas Cormier and forward Grigori Denisenko. … Pietrangelo scored his third overtime goal as a member of the Golden Knights, tied for the fourth in franchise history with David Perron and Reilly Smith. … Thursday marked the third day in NHL history to feature six games decided in overtime (also April 13, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2019). ... Bruins forward David Pastrnak had nine shots on goal in 21:23 of ice time.

