Pietrangelo lifts Golden Knights past Bruins in OT

The Bruins tied it 1-1 at 12:18 when Grzelyck’s shot from the point deflected in off Alec Martinez’s stick.

Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev had an opportunity to reclaim the lead at 15:41, but Swayman made a sprawling save with his right leg.

“We had chances,” Eichel said. “Both sides throughout the game. It was a gutsy effort by our group and good to get two points.”

The Bruins pressured Thompson late with four shots on goal in the final 2:57. They also had five shots miss the net or blocked.

“We know we can win games. We have a great group of guys that the leadership has done a great job,” Boston forward Morgan Geekie said. “We’re not satisfied with this at all. We have a lot more to give. When you look back at it, it’s good to get a point, but it still hurts nonetheless. At the end of the day, a loss is a loss.”

NOTES: The Golden Knights recalled defenseman Kaedan Korczak and forward Jonas Rondbjerg from Henderson of the American Hockey League. They reassigned defenseman Lukas Cormier and forward Grigori Denisenko. … Pietrangelo scored his third overtime goal as a member of the Golden Knights, tied for the fourth in franchise history with David Perron and Reilly Smith. … Thursday marked the third day in NHL history to feature six games decided in overtime (also April 13, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2019). ... Bruins forward David Pastrnak had nine shots on goal in 21:23 of ice time.