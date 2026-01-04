VANCOUVER -- Fraser Minten scored his second goal of the game with 19 seconds left in overtime and the Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Rogers Arena on Saturday.
Minten scores 2nd goal in OT, lifts Bruins past Canucks
Wins it with :19 left in Vancouver homecoming, Swayman makes 31 saves for Boston
Minten, a 21-year-old rookie forward playing his first game in his hometown in front of an estimated 50-100 family members and friends, chipped in a rebound on his backhand after David Pastrnak shot from the top of the circles trickled through Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen.
“Lots of happiness. Happy to win, happy to do it here. Just good feelings,” Minten said. “It's really cool for me and really cool for all my friends too. They all grew up with me, dreaming of the same thing, so get to do it here, and hopefully they're all watching and just group effort and good for everyone.”
Pastrnak had two assists and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (22-18-2), who have won two in a row after an 0-4-2 skid.
But all anyone wanted to talk about after was Minten, who grew up walking distance from Rogers Arena.
“You can't describe a better script,” coach Marco Strum said. “He's a young kid growing up here just around the corner and begging for tickets just to see the Canucks play, and what a game he had today. Not just two goals, but overall, just very happy for him and his family. I think he had like 100 people in today so couldn't be a better night for the kid.”
Filip Hronek had a goal and assist, and Lankinen made 18 saves for the Canucks (16-20-5), who were coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday and have one win in six games (1-3-2).
“Definitely hard to build off a loss, but with the game I think we played, our forecheck and the speed, if we continue doing that, definitely (something to build off),” said forward Elias Pettersson, who also scored for Vancouver. “Definitely not where we want to be. We're better than what the standing shows. But it is what it is. We can only focus on what's ahead.”
Minten put the Bruins ahead 1-0 on the power play at 16:24 of the first period on a screened wrist shot past Lankinen’s blocker from the right slot.
The fact the rookie is on the power play, even the second unit, in his first full season with the Bruins after being acquired on March 7 along with two draft picks, from the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Brandon Carlo, says a lot. So does the fact Minten was on the ice in the final minute of overtime.
“He deserves every bit of it,” Swayman said. “One of the hardest workers on the team, plays the right way, carries himself the right way, like a pro, and it's just awesome to see him get results like that and it's expected now. He's put himself in a position to be an elite player and it's just really fun to watch and be a part of.”
Pettersson tied it 1-1 at :48 of the second period when Hronek’s pass from the point deflected off his right skate in the slot and under the pads of a screened Swayman.
Lindholm put Boston back ahead on another power play at 7:25, tapping in a Pastrnak pass from under the left face-off dot to the back side of the crease.
Swayman robbed Jake DeBrusk on a power play rebound in the crease at 16:02 of the second period, throwing out his left leg to get a piece of the puck with the corner of his pad. But Hronek tied it 2-2 on another power play at 18:44 when his cross-ice pass from near the bottom of the right face-off circle deflected in off the skate of defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
“I think we deserved better today,” Hronek said. “Obviously you’re more tired on back to backs, but I think our approach should be the same every game. We have to just keep building on it and take the positives from this game.”
After losing the previous five games (0-4-1), Boston hasn’t trailed in its past three games, starting with a 2-1 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday and a 6-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
“You win a game and all of a sudden your confidence is rising too, a little bit,” Sturm said. “Guys were just dialed in today, didn't turn out the way we wanted after the second, but we were in a good spot being on the road … I always felt confident. I always felt good about it.”
NOTES: Pastrnak has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. … Boston was 2-for-2 on the power play. The Canucks finished 1-for-6. … Vancouver is 4-2-3 in the second half of back-to-back games this season and has 11 points in those games, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-2-1) for the most in the NHL.