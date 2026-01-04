Minten scores 2nd goal in OT, lifts Bruins past Canucks

Minten, a 21-year-old rookie forward playing his first game in his hometown in front of an estimated 50-100 family members and friends, chipped in a rebound on his backhand after David Pastrnak shot from the top of the circles trickled through Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen.

“Lots of happiness. Happy to win, happy to do it here. Just good feelings,” Minten said. “It's really cool for me and really cool for all my friends too. They all grew up with me, dreaming of the same thing, so get to do it here, and hopefully they're all watching and just group effort and good for everyone.”

Pastrnak had two assists and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (22-18-2), who have won two in a row after an 0-4-2 skid.

But all anyone wanted to talk about after was Minten, who grew up walking distance from Rogers Arena.

“You can't describe a better script,” coach Marco Strum said. “He's a young kid growing up here just around the corner and begging for tickets just to see the Canucks play, and what a game he had today. Not just two goals, but overall, just very happy for him and his family. I think he had like 100 people in today so couldn't be a better night for the kid.”