SALT LAKE CITY -- Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had two points, and the Utah Mammoth defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 at Delta Center on Sunday.
Keller, Schmaltz combine for 4 points, Mammoth edge Bruins
Guenther breaks tie in 3rd for Utah; Pastrnak scores twice for Boston
Schmaltz had two assists, and Keller had a goal and an assist. Their performance comes two days after they combined for eight points (Schmaltz had a hat trick and an assist, Keller had a goal and three assists) in Utah's 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.
Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther scored for the Mammoth (4-2-0), who have won three straight and remain undefeated at home this season. Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves.
“I really liked the way we stayed with it in the third,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we had a few mismanagements of the puck, which gave them a little bit of an opportunity, but at the same time, I think we had the upper hand for a long time in terms of pace of the game.”
David Pastrnak scored twice, and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves for the Bruins (3-4-0), who have lost four in a row.
“They came out really strong,” Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. “It's a skating team, but I thought our guys did really well today. They gave everything they had from the first to the last minute, and that's exactly what we wanted, and we didn't deserve to go home empty.”
Cooley opened the scoring at 4:20 of the first period with a power-play goal. Schmaltz took a shot from the slot that deflected off Cooley's back and popped in the air before dropping behind Korpisalo into the net.
Pastrnak tied it 1-1 on the power play at 14:38. Charlie McAvoy sent a pass to Pavel Zacha in the slot, who one-touched the puck between his legs to Pastrnak at the left side of the net.
Pastrnak scored again at 5:46 of the second period, sliding the puck past Vanecek off a pass from Marat Khusnutdinov during a 2-on-1 rush to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.
“Obviously a tough result at the end,” said Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with four goals on the season. “I actually thought our game was pretty good, much better than previous games on the road trip. So, a tough road trip for us. We're going to have to go back home, in front of our fans and regroup.”
Keller tied the game 2-2 at 15:57, tapping in a rebound off a shot from Schmaltz.
“We had a good [third period],” Keller said. “I think for whatever reason, our second hasn't been great, but we've been able to bounce back and play hard in the third, get back to our style of hockey, and I think we did a great job of that tonight.”
Guenther gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead at 10:37 of the third period. JJ Peterka stole the puck from Khusnutdinov before sending a pass to Guenther in the left face-off circle, who then beat Korpisalo with a one-timer.
“That's when you want to play, when the game's tied, when you're at home, and the crowd's into it,” Guenther said. “They're a heavy team and they kind of want to slow it down and we’re more fast-paced and try to speed it up. I thought that we adapted well and we were able to get pucks in, get pucks out.”
NOTES: Pastrnak scored the 394th and 395th goals of his career, tying Ray Bourque for sixth on the Bruins' all-time list. … Utah earned its third comeback win of the season, tying them with Montreal and Vegas for the most in the NHL this season. Utah’s 3-0-0 start at home this season is a new franchise record.