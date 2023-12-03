Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs

After Joseph Woll stopped David Pastrnak on a breakaway, Pastrnak got the rebound and passed to Marchand, who gloved the puck down and shot into an empty net with Woll out of position.

"Marchand created an amazing turnover and I had a quick look if he was coming," Pastrnak said. "It looked like he didn't want to go so I tried a breakaway and didn't get it in. I saw him stop at the net so I just tried to get it as quick as possible to him. A great handle by him so I'm so happy for him, a big goal for him.

"I knew the goalie was coming back (into the net) so I honestly just shot it at Marchand and hoped he was going to handle it, which he did."