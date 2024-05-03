Maple Leafs top Bruins in Game 6, push Eastern 1st Round series to limit

Game 7 is at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Woll made 22 saves in his second straight start for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division and won Game 5 in overtime 2-1. Toronto won its second straight game without center Auston Matthews, who led the NHL with 69 goals during the regular season and is out with an undisclosed injury.

“It was awesome to see [our defensive effort] in front of me,” Woll said. “It gives me a lot of confidence back there when our group has been playing like that the past couple games and guys are laying out and blocking shots and coming up big in those moments.”

The win ended Toronto’s six-game home losing streak in the playoffs dating back to Game 5 of the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round.

Morgan Geekie scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic.

For the second straight season, the Bruins have squandered a 3-1 series lead in the first round. They led the Florida Panthers by the same margin in 2023 before being eliminated with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7.

“It’s a tight game,” Boston captain Brad Marchand said. “They’re starting well every game. They are prepared to play, first shift and we need to be better in that area. I think we had maybe one game where we started as good or better than them.”