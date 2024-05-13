Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, May 13, the following roster transactions:

The team has recalled forward Patrick Brown, forward Jayson Megna and goaltender Brandon Bussi from Providence; assigned goaltender Michael DiPietro to Providence.

Brown, 31, appeared in 11 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound forward also skated in 42 games with Providence this season, totaling 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. Brown has played in 149 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

Megna, 34, appeared in one game with Boston this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward also skated in 69 games with Providence this season recording 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points. Megna has played in 204 career NHL games with Boston, Anaheim, Colorado, Vancouver, N.Y. Rangers and Pittsburgh, tallying 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was originally signed as a free agent by Pittsburgh in August 2012.

Bussi, 25, appeared in 41 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 23-10-5 with a 2.67 goals against average and .913 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound goaltender has played in 78 career AHL games with Providence with an overall record of 48-17-9. The Sound Beach, New York native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

Brown, Megna and Bussi recently concluded the 2023-24 AHL season in Providence, all appearing in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Brown skated in three games, notching one goal and two assists for three points. Megna totaled two goals and one assist for three points in four games. Bussi recorded an overall record of 1-3 with a 2.14 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.