Maple Leafs can change narrative with win in Game 7 against Bruins

TORONTO -- There will be no shortage of ghosts looming over the two teams at the raucous TD Garden when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins face off in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

In the end, whichever team can best exorcise those lingering demons of post-seasons past will be the one advancing to face the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Will it be the Maple Leafs, who for the fourth time in 11 years will play a seventh game in Boston, all the while haunted by the knowledge that they’ve lost the previous three?

Or will it be the Bruins, who must erase the nightmare of a year ago when they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Panthers, who won three straight including Game 7 in Boston to eliminate the hosts?

One team will buck history, the other will be history.

Again.

Either way, the stage is set for a dramatic win-or-go home showdown thanks to Toronto’s nail-biting 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the best-of-7 series at Scotiabank Arena Thursday.

Much like the Panthers 12 months ago, Toronto was down 3-1 to Boston in this matchup only to have won the past two games. Now comes the real litmus test: finishing the deal.