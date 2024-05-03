Bruins, Maple Leafs to play Game 7 for trip to Eastern 2nd Round

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Toronto pushed the series to the limit by winning Game 6 at home 2-1 on Thursday.

It is the fourth straight series the teams have played against each other that will be decided in seven games. Boston has won the previous three (2013, 2018, 2019).

The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Second Round and play the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in their best-of-7 first-round series.

The Bruins (47-20-15), the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division, or Maple Leafs (46-26-10), the No. 3 seed, would start the series on the road against the Panthers (52-24-6), the No. 1 seed.

Boston is 15-15 in Game 7 in its history, including 14-10 at home. The Bruins lost at home to the Panthers 4-3 in overtime in Game 7 of the first round last season and have lost their past three Game 7s.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand is 6-5 in Game 7 with seven points (three goals, four assists). Forward Pat Maroon is 4-3 with a goal and an assist. Forwards Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy each is 2-3.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman lost each of his two Game 7s, allowing seven goals on 62 shots (3.34 goals-against average, .887 save percentage). Linus Ullmark has not played in a Game 7.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is 0-2 in Game 7.

Toronto is 12-14 in Game 7, including 5-11 on the road. The Maple Leafs lost their most recent Game 7, 2-1 against the Lightning at home in the first round in 2022, and have lost their past five Game 7s.

Defenseman Joel Edmundson is 5-0 in 5 Game 7, and forward Ryan Reaves is 4-1. Center Auston Matthews, forwards Mitch Marner and William Nylander and defenseman Morgan Rielly each is 0-4. Center John Tavares is 0-3.

Goalies Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll have never played in a Game 7. Martin Jones, who played 22 games for the Maple Leafs during the regular season but has not appeared in the playoffs, is 3-0 in Game 7 with a 1.82 GAA, .931 save percentage and one shutout.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe is 0-2.

There were three Game 7s in the 2023 first round, with the road team winning two of them.