Woll lays out for thrilling backhand stick save in Game 6

BOS@TOR R1, Gm6: Woll robs Coyle, keeps one-goal lead

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Joseph Woll changed his name to brick on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs goalie made a stunning backhand stick save while splayed out on the ice against the Boston Bruins during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena.

With a 1-0 lead in the third period, Bruins captain Brad Marchand couldn’t control the puck in front of the net which gave Woll time to dive back and get his stick on Marchand’s backhand shot from behind the goal.

Woll wasn’t done with the highlight reel saves for the night. Seconds later, the Maple Leafs goalie got his glove on Bruins forward Charlie Coyle’s shot in front of the net to protect the lead.

The young goalie helped the Maple Leafs defeat the Bruins 2-1 to tie the series 3-3. He ended the night with 22 saves.

