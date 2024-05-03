Bruins have to ‘dig in’ after squandering another series lead with Game 6 loss

TORONTO -- It was the sinking feeling of déjà vu, of haven’t-we-been-here-before, of a story told and retold and told over again. It was uncomfortable and familiar, all at once.

The Boston Bruins are now 0-for-5 in five chances to close out a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs dating to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round last season against the Florida Panthers, those lost Games 6 and 7, the lost series.

It is all happening again, like the quicksand has taken hold of the Bruins and won’t let go.

This time, the Bruins lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the first round Thursday, and suddenly their 3-1 advantage in this best-of-7 series has been wiped away. It is 3-3, with Game 7 at Boston on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) and the Panthers looming for the winner.

“It’s an opportunity,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “We’ve got to be grateful for it. These are moments you dream about as a kid, Game 7. That’s where heroes are built and made. I think we have to be excited about the position we’re in and make the most of it.”

The words, too, felt familiar. Because they were. It was a year ago that coach Jim Montgomery, too, was calling Game 7 an “opportunity.”

It was one they didn’t cash in then. It’s one they have to hope they do now.

That starts with the start, and with the offense, which has vaporized over the past two games. It has been slow starts and few shots and not nearly enough from their biggest offensive threats.

Especially David Pastrnak.

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery said. “I think the effort is tremendous, and they need to come through with some big-time plays in big-time moments. Marchand has done that in this series. ‘Pasta’ needs to step up.”

After a 110-point season (47 goals, 63 assists), Pastrnak has four points (two goals, two assists) in six games, none of which have come in the past two. He has four shots on goal in each of the past three games and has been outscored by Marchand, Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic, each of whom has three goals in this series.

“He needs to be the dominant player that we’re used to,” Montgomery said. “He’s doing it in flurries. He’s not doing it as consistently as he did in the regular season. His linemates need to help him too. We’re not as good of an offensive team right now as we were in the regular season -- neither is Toronto.

“We’ve got to find a way. We’ve got to push through. We’ve got to dig in. We’ve got to win more battles that leads to more odd-man rushes or leads to more opportunities at the net front. There were rebounds laying there. We didn’t get to them. We’ve got to get to them.”