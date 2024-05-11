Panthers defeat Bruins in Game 3 to take series lead 

After starting 1-for-9 on the man-advantage through the first two games of the series, Florida’s special teams broke through to go 4-for-6. They scored twice during a four-minute double minor in the second period.

“I’ve been more bullish on our power play than the stats, or at least the goals, would tell you I should be,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “But our analytics on expected goals for on our power play are very, very high. So, it’s easy to say now, ‘Well it’s just a matter of time,’ but if you keep doing the right things over and over, you’re [going to] have a good night.”

Game 4 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS).

Evan Rodrigues scored twice, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for Florida, the top seed in the Atlantic Division. Brandon Montour had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists.

“I just thought we were skating very well,” Tkachuk said. “Getting in on the forecheck but having good sticks, breaking up plays, being physical when needed. Forwards working back for [defense], [defense] having good gaps to help out the forwards. Just all that stuff that makes us successful.”