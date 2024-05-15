Bruins Stay Alive, Edge Panthers in Game 5 of Second Round

Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division.

“Never say die,” McAvoy said. “We are going home, and this series is wide open. Let’s go home and win a hockey game. You are not promised anything but the day you have. Go win the day. We won the day today and that’s it. Let’s go home."

Reinhart scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic.

“They were real fast and I thought we were trying to move the puck in a style that does not suit our game,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “They had a good first period, but the game is there. ... We had our chances, but I didn’t like our game. But, from where we were in the first, we got it to a much better place.”