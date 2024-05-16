Marchand Returns to Practice, Hopeful to Play in Game 6

BOSTON – Brad Marchand was back at practice on Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena to join his teammates as they prepared for a do-or-die Game 6. With Boston facing a 3-2 series deficit in its second-round matchup against the Panthers, the Bruins’ captain could be on the verge of returning to the lineup after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury.

“I will say, he looked good, but he's got boxes to check,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “Day-to-day. We had the extra day which is beneficial for all of our players with bumps and bruises that they have. We will know more [Friday].”

Marchand said he is hopeful to be back on the ice on Friday night at TD Garden as the Bruins look to stave off elimination once again.

“Hopefully, yeah. Just going through the steps and we’ll see how [Friday] goes, but hopefully,” said Marchand. “It’s very tough to watch this time of year. You want to be part of it. It was great to get back out there and be around the energy and the emotion and be out there with the guys.”

Should Marchand be able to suit up for Game 6, Montgomery said the boost that would give the Bruins is immeasurable.

“You can't put a number on it percentage wise, you can't put a number on it emotionally,” said Montgomery. “He's our leader, he’s our captain, he's our heart and soul. How do you put a number on that?”

Marchand’s return to practice provided its own spark for the group on Friday morning.

“It’s great to see him out there. He looks awesome. We’ve spoken at length about what he means to our team and the energy that he brings. It’s gonna be great to have him back,” said alternate captain Charlie McAvoy.

“I think it’s gonna be wild [Friday night]. Our fans are passionate, they’re awesome, and they love him. If he can go [Friday], I think it’ll be pretty loud and exciting. We’re counting on them to help us [in Game 6].”

Marchand put his leadership on full display in Game 5, despite not being in the lineup. The Boston captain traveled with the team to Florida and was a presence in the dressing room throughout the day, including just before puck drop and in between periods.

“It was more of just wanting to be part of it,” said Marchand. “Like I said, it’s very tough to watch this time of year, and not being involved…it’s extremely stressful watching. I wanted to be in there with the guys and be a part of it. It helps when you’re not playing to be in there and be in the room with the guys and be able to talk through it all with them… just trying to stay involved.”

In a show of support, the Bruins left Marchand’s jersey hanging in his stall throughout the night. Marchand very much appreciated the gesture.

“I mean, I love this group,” he said. “I love every guy on the team and I think moments like this just show how close we get and how much we mean to one another. There’s a lot of different things that happen on and off the ice throughout the year that aren’t known that just show how close of a group we have. You don’t get this everywhere.

“I think that’s part of what makes us all very grateful to be part of this team and organization is how we bond on and off of the ice. I’m grateful for each day with this group and this team and being part of it, and it’s the guys that make it special.”

When it comes to Game 6, Marchand said the players are embracing the moment – and the adversity that comes along with it.

“I mean, this is what we play for,” said Marchand. “This is why we started playing hockey. We want to live our dreams…it’s to try to win a Cup. We’re in Stanley Cup playoffs, we’re fighting for our lives, so guys are excited about that. There’s no ‘poor me’ attitude in this room. It’s a great opportunity, and whether it goes our way or not, we’re going to leave everything we have on the ice and enjoy the moment.

“You never know when you’re going to be in the second round of playoffs ever again…it may happen, it may not. You’ve got to enjoy the moment and be grateful for it, and I think our group is.”