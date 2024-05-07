For Carlo, It Was Certainly A Day to Remember 

SUNRISE, Fla. – Jim Montgomery had no doubts that he was penciling No. 25 into his Game 1 lineup on Monday night.

Despite little sleep and a frantic day of travel, Boston’s bench boss knew that Brandon Carlo would have plenty of energy. As the father of four acknowledged, there is nothing like the energy the birth of a new child can provide.

“It’s amazing in life…he finds out after we win Game 7 that his wife is going into labor and he goes through the whole process, has very little sleep. When you have incredible experiences in life like the birth of a child, it’s amazing the energy that it gives you,” said Montgomery.

“That’s why I knew when he got here, we were gonna put him in the lineup. The birth of my kids…it’s like winning a championship. You have adrenaline like you can’t believe for three days. When that adrenaline stops…you crash.”

The adrenaline was certainly still pumping for Carlo as just hours after he and wife, Mayson, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Crew, he scored his second goal of the postseason in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers in the second-round opener at Amerant Bank Arena.

“I kind of got my best amount of sleep on the plane ride down here,” said Carlo. “Thankful for the pregame nap. From Game 7 as well, just all that transpired in that game, emotions were high. Moving forward and coming here knowing that we had to regroup and settle ourselves down to play this game tonight. I felt like we did a good job of that.”