SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists for the Florida Panthers, who cruised to a 6-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.
Panthers cruise past Bruins in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round
Barkov has 2 goals, 2 assists for Florida; Swayman pulled in 3rd for Boston
The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be in Boston on Friday.
Brandon Montour had a goal and two assists, and Sam Reinhart had four assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves.
“Overall, we did what we wanted to do,” Barkov said. “They got the lead in the first period, but we didn’t change a thing. We just kept playing our game, going hard and to the net. That is what we did the whole game.”
Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic. Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced in the third period by Linus Ullmark, who made eight saves.
“I liked our start to the game and I thought we were fine in the second until they scored, and then things went the other way,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “Florida executed better than us tonight. The last game (a 5-1 win on Monday), we executed. It’s a long series. We got the one game we needed to get in Florida, and now we move back to Boston."
Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 12:12 of the first period, finishing a passing play with Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha at the left post following a turnover by Montour.
Steven Lorentz tied it 1-1 at 1:56 of the second period, redirecting Montour's shot from the right point after Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon couldn't clear the puck up the boards.
“This was a great bounce back for our team,” Lorentz said. “I don’t know if the week off hurt us, [but we] really didn’t get into our game in the first one. We knew we needed to respond. ... We were just chipping away. Once we got the first one, we kind of got the ball rolling.”
Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 9:49 when he buried the rebound of Reinhart's shot from the edge of the crease.
Gustav Forsling made it 3-1 with two seconds remaining in the period, scoring with a one-timer from the left point through a screen. Montour started the play by keeping the puck in at the blue line after the Bruins won a face-off.
“Obviously, a huge, huge goal,” Barkov said. “We felt a lot more comfortable going into the third after that.”
Eetu Luostarinen extended the lead to 4-1 at 1:28 of the third period. Reinhart collected his own rebound off the end boards and passed out front to Barkov, who fed Luostarinen at the right post.
Barkov then made it 5-1 with a power-play goal at 10:52. He beat Ullmark blocker side from the high slot following another turnover by the Bruins while trying to clear the zone.
It was Florida's first power-play goal against Boston this season (started 0-for-18).
“We spent some time talking about the last game, and I really liked the way we came out, our style of play,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “I thought the last seven minutes of the first into the second, that is the way we’re supposed to look."
Montour scored a short-handed goal at 11:58 for the 6-1 final.
“Two games are done,” Boston forward David Pastrnak said. “We stole one and we’re going back home. We need to focus on Game 3. ... We were very much in the game going into the third. I think the fourth goal took a lot out of us. We wanted the next one, did not get it and did not recover. It was one of those games. We have to have short memories in the playoffs."
NOTES: Barkov has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past three games. ... Reinhart's four assists are the most in a playoff game in Panthers history. ... Florida scored six consecutive goals in a playoff game for the first time in its history. ... Marchand's assist on Coyle's goal was his 138th career playoff point (56 goals, 82 assists), tying Patrick Kane for sixth among active players.