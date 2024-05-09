Panthers cruise past Bruins in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round

Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic. Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 23 shots before being replaced in the third period by Linus Ullmark, who made eight saves.

“I liked our start to the game and I thought we were fine in the second until they scored, and then things went the other way,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “Florida executed better than us tonight. The last game (a 5-1 win on Monday), we executed. It’s a long series. We got the one game we needed to get in Florida, and now we move back to Boston."

Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 12:12 of the first period, finishing a passing play with Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha at the left post following a turnover by Montour.

Steven Lorentz tied it 1-1 at 1:56 of the second period, redirecting Montour's shot from the right point after Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon couldn't clear the puck up the boards.

“This was a great bounce back for our team,” Lorentz said. “I don’t know if the week off hurt us, [but we] really didn’t get into our game in the first one. We knew we needed to respond. ... We were just chipping away. Once we got the first one, we kind of got the ball rolling.”

Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 9:49 when he buried the rebound of Reinhart's shot from the edge of the crease.

Gustav Forsling made it 3-1 with two seconds remaining in the period, scoring with a one-timer from the left point through a screen. Montour started the play by keeping the puck in at the blue line after the Bruins won a face-off.

“Obviously, a huge, huge goal,” Barkov said. “We felt a lot more comfortable going into the third after that.”