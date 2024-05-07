Lohrei, Brazeau Blossoming on the Fly

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charlie McAvoy knows what it’s like to burst onto the scene in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That’s exactly what he did in 2017 when he made his NHL debut during the Bruins’ first-round series against the Ottawa Senators. He’s been a top-pairing staple and one of the league’s best defensemen ever since.

And while his current defense partner, Mason Lohrei, played 41 games during the 2023-24 regular season with plenty of success, it’s his performance so far in this postseason that is opening eyes.

“It looks like he’s finding his stride as we go,” McAvoy said from the Bruins’ team hotel during an off-day media session on Tuesday morning. “I know that he’s a confident kid, but he’s shown maturity playing in the playoffs. Some of the situations that he’s been in.

“He’s really thrived and flourished, and I think now you’re seeing he’s starting to feel a little more comfortable and he can make special plays like he did a couple times [Monday] night. Just want to keep encouraging him and supporting him in whatever way we can. Look forward to him growing.”

One of those special plays in Game 1 was Lohrei’s sensational snipe in the second period to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 3:43 left in the frame. The rookie pinched down the left wall and found himself at the bottom of the circle where he took a feed from Parker Wotherspoon and rocketed a wrister over the right shoulder of Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and under the crossbar for his first career postseason goal and the eventual game-winner.

“His poise with the puck and willingness to hang onto it to find a better play is amazing,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “The goal he scored and before when he hit the post, that shift, it gives confidence to the team. But his ability to do that in big moments, some players have that like [David Pastrnak] has it, where you think, ‘why isn’t he shooting?’

“Well, he’s waiting for the five-hole to open or something. He has that ability as a defenseman to make that kind of play. Just like CMac does a lot of times, holds the puck, holds the puck, and all of a sudden, he goes across the seam for an empty tap-in. His ability there is something that gives our team another dynamic to us.”

Lohrei became the fourth Bruins rookie defenseman to score in the postseason in the past decade, joining Connor Clifton, McAvoy, and Torey Krug. He also became the fourth Boston rookie blue liner to notch a game-winning goal in the playoffs, along with Clifton (Game 2, 2019 Eastern Conference Final), Bruce Shoebottom (Game 2, 1988 Division Semifinal), and Mike Milbury (Game 3, 1977 Stanley Cup Final).

“The sky’s the limit for him,” said McAvoy. “He’s got an extremely high ceiling. His potential is off the charts. I try and help him whenever I can like I do for every guy and like they do for me. But yeah, that’s all him, he’s worked really hard, and he deserves to be here. He looks like he’s flourishing now and getting more comfortable. The plays that he’s making are great and we want to continue to encourage him to make those plays.”