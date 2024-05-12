Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers | Game 4

BOSTON – Brad Marchand has been ruled out for Sunday night’s Game 4 between the Bruins and Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury in Game 3. Boston’s captain is considered day-to-day, though he was around the team during morning skate.

“Brad’s in the team meetings, he’s doing well,” said Montgomery, whose team will be aiming to even up their second-round series with Florida at two games apiece.

Montgomery reiterated that the Bruins were not pleased with Florida forward Sam Bennett, who appeared to deliver a blow to Marchand’s head as the two came together in front of the benches early on in Game 3.

“I don’t think I classified it as dirty. I just think it was outside the lines. I think it was someone that plays the game on the edge and he knew what he was doing…he loaded up,” said Montgomery.

The Bruins also acknowledged that there should have been a better response to Bennett’s actions.

“I feel that that’s my fault that we didn’t retaliate to some degree, but you’re trying to get back in the game,” said Montgomery. “It’s 1-0 up until they get the four-minute power play and then we start the third and we score right away, and we got juices going. There’s reason why we didn’t but I think that’s something that I personally take responsibility for that.”

Trent Frederic said that many of the players did not realize the extent of what happened until after the game when they were able to review footage of the incident.

“During the game, it was kind of hard to know it was a dirty hit,” said Frederic. “I don’t think we all knew how bad it was. I think guys have now seen a replay of it slowed down and kind of see what he did. At the time, I don’t know if we knew how bad it was. I guess now we do.

“Even watching it right away, you kind of have to slow it down and then you see…I don’t know when I found it, but it wasn’t during the game.”