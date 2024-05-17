Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers | Game 6

BOSTON – Brad Marchand is a “game-time decision” for Friday night’s Game 6 as the Bruins look to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round matchup against the Florida Panthers. Marchand was a full participant in an optional morning skate at TD Garden.

"He's going through his final steps,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “He'll be a game-time decision."

Bruins wingers Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk said Marchand’s potential return would, naturally, be a huge boost to the Bruins as they aim to keep their season alive once again.

“I think everybody knows how important he is to the team, not only on the ice but off the ice,” said Heinen. “Everything he does, he’s a huge part of this team and definitely a difference maker and someone who impacts the game a lot.”

“He’s our leader…if he’s back, I think that it just brings a vocal guy back on the bench,” added DeBrusk. “Obviously, his skillset speaks for itself. I think it’s one of those things where he does a lot of things differently for this team, special teams and 5-on-5. To add back a really quality player like that, and a leader, the leader of our team. I think it only helps your group.”